BLACKPINK's Jisoo showed off her beautiful visuals in her latest Instagram updates on March 16th.

In her captions, she states: "I miss BLINKs".

Jisoo is seen participating in a photo shoot that shows off her lovely beauty and gives of a nice springtime aura.

BLACKPINK was slated to make a comeback in March but that appears to have been delayed. Are you ready to see them?