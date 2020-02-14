Yuehua Entertainment trainee Huang Zhibo arrested for mask scam

Yuehua Entertainment trainee Huang Zhibo has been arrested for fraud.



On February 13, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau revealed Huang Zhibo has been arrested for fraud after scamming Chinese citizens by selling them non-existent masks. In light of the recent Coronavirus emergency, there's been a shortage of masks in the country, and the trainee is reported to have sold 280,000 RMB ($40,089.92 USD) worth of masks that did not exist earlier this month on the 5th.



The 22-year-old is known to have been a trainee on Youku's 'All for One' last year, and he's rumored to have also filmed for the second season, which was recently suspended due to the virus outbreak.



Yuehua Entertainment has stated Huang Zhibo is cooperating with the police, but his exclusive contract has been terminated.