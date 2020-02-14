6

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Yuehua Entertainment trainee Huang Zhibo arrested for mask scam

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

Yuehua Entertainment trainee Huang Zhibo has been arrested for fraud.

On February 13, the Shanghai Public Security Bureau revealed Huang Zhibo has been arrested for fraud after scamming Chinese citizens by selling them non-existent masks. In light of the recent Coronavirus emergency, there's been a shortage of masks in the country, and the trainee is reported to have sold 280,000 RMB ($40,089.92 USD) worth of masks that did not exist earlier this month on the 5th.

The 22-year-old is known to have been a trainee on Youku's 'All for One' last year, and he's rumored to have also filmed for the second season, which was recently suspended due to the virus outbreak. 

Yuehua Entertainment has stated Huang Zhibo is cooperating with the police, but his exclusive contract has been terminated.

  1. misc.
  2. HUANG ZHIBO
  3. YUEHUA
5 4,583 Share 86% Upvoted

0

FriedChickenLove1,577 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

It takes a real piece of crap to prey on your own people's fear and paranoia.

Share

0

ad191,488 pts 26 minutes ago 2
26 minutes ago

''Yuehua Entertainment has stated Huang Zhibo has been cooperating with the police, but his exclusive contract has been terminated.''

How convenient, isn't it? All these agencies have no responsibility! Really ? Those idols are trained for years, living away from the family since they're kids. Training as singers and dancers isn't enough. They need parental education as all the other children are receiving. In the training period, their agencies should be responsible for that but NO, the agencies are acting like they have nothing to do with their idol's education
I'm not saying he's not guilty. He is and it's very OK to pay for what he did but agencies' hypocrisy is revolting

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND