Yoo Seung Ho & Lee Se Young are ready to fight crime in character posters for tvN drama 'Memorist'

Actor Yoo Seung Ho and actress Lee Se Young are ready to partner up and fight the bad guys in their upcoming tvN Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Memorist'!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Memorist' tells the story of a detective with the supernatural ability to read the memories of other people, Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho). In this unique crime-solving story, the hero Dong Baek decides to reveal his supernatural powers to the public rather than keep them hidden, parading as a star detective facing off against an evil serial murder case.

Alongside Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young takes up the role of an elite, intelligent profiler Han Sun Mi, hinting at a powerful, girl-crush transformation.

tvN's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Memorist' premieres this March 11 beginning at 10:50 PM KST!