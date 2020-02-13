Yang Hyun Suk revealed to have admitted partially to threatening informant 'A' regarding B.I's drug use investigation

According to YTN News on February 14, former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk is said to have partially admitted to threatening informant 'A' in relation to former iKON member B.I's illegal drug use investigation in the past.

The news broadcast reported that police are now close to wrapping up their investigations involving Yang Hyun Suk's role in allegedly covering up B.I's illegal drug investigation. Up until now, over the course of the past 3 months, Yang Hyun Suk has strongly denied any allegations that he threatened informant 'A' and told her to take back her statements about B.I purchasing illegal drugs. However, police were able to learn that another YG affiliate 'Kim' was also present at the time of the event, and after hearing Kim's statements, police have concluded that Yang Hyun Suk's statements were unreliable.

With this new evidence, police plan on forwarding Yang Hyun Suk to prosecution soon, advising indictment for the former music producer on charges of threatening informant 'A'.

