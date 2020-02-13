Rocket Punch's dongsaeng-line members openly discuss the answers in their telepathy test against their unnies

Following up from the unnie-line's loud and rowdy telepathy test yesterday, Rocket Punch's dongsaeng-line members Yoonkyung, Sohee, and Dahyun took over to prove that they have even better teamwork!

Very similar to how loudly the unnie-line members discussed their answers yesterday, Yoonkyung, Sohee, and Dahyun also decided to talk about their answers openly and boldly, to questions like "Your favorite Rocket Punch song?", "A famous restaurant near the company?", "The member in charge of the killing part in 'Bouncy'?", and more.

One dongsaeng-line member in particular proved to be the troublemaker in the game. Watch the full clip above to find out who, and also to see the losing team carry out their punishment!