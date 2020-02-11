2

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

"What Do Your Parents Do"? 'To All The Boys I've Loved' author Jenny Han tweets about a hilarious incident that happened between her and Bong Joon Ho's son

AKP STAFF

NY Times best-selling author Jenny Han recounted her hilarious first encounter with Bong Joon Ho's son, Bong Hyo Min

The famous author who wrote the book 'To All The Boys I Loved' revealed that she and Bong Hyo Min met each other while in Korea. In light of 'Parasite's recent 'Best-Picture' win at the Oscars, she revealed the hilarious story in a series of tweets on February 10th. 

Bong Hyo Min was working as a production assistant for Jenny Han's second movie 'All the Boys: Always and Forever', unbeknownst to the author who asked him who his dad was. When she learned that Hyo Min's dad was none other than Bong Joon Ho, she screamed and jokingly called him a "betrayer" in Korean.

  1. misc.
0 573 Share 50% Upvoted
LOONA
[Album and MV Review] LOONA – '[#]'
21 hours ago   1   1,527

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND