Weki Meki revealed their latest teaser images for 'Dazzle Dazzle'.



In the new concept photos, the Weki Meki members pair up in white outfits against pastel backgrounds. Fans can expect more teaser images on February 14, a music video teaser on the 16th, a performance video on the 18th, and the MV and album release on the 20th. As previously reported, Choi Yoo Jung is joining the girl group for their comeback after a hiatus.



Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's 'Dazzle Dazzle'!