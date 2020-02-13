ELRIS reveal 'Jackpot' comeback schedule

ELRIS have revealed their comeback schedule for 'Jackpot'.



The below schedule teaser image reveals ELRIS are dropping a track list on February 14 KST, concept photos on February 17, and their fourth mini album on February 26.



As previously reported, two new members - EJ and Chaejung - are joining Sohee, Garin, Youkyung, Bella, and Hyesung this comeback. ELRIS's first new member EJ will be contributing her talents as both a rapper and a vocalist, while Chaejung will be joining the group's main dancer Sohee as another power dancer.



Take a look at ELRIS's 'Jackpot' comeback schedule below!









