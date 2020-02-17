TWICE to continue on with Seoul concert

TWICE will be going forward with their Seoul concert.

The girls are holding their 'TWICE WORLD TOUR TWICELIGHTS in Seoul 'FINALE' on March 7th and 9th at the KSPO DOME. Because of the coronavirus, JYP Entertainment will be taking special care for the safety of fans, staff, and the TWICE members.

All the fans' temperatures will be taken, and in the case of a temperature higher than 36.5 C, there will be a medical examination. If the fan cannot attend the concert, they will be refunded the cost of their ticket. There will be hand sanitizers, and the staff will all be wearing masks. Those who might have physical contact with the fans will also be wearing gloves. Before the audience enters on the 7th and 8th, the entire arena will be disinfected. Fans who are afraid of possible health concerns will be able to get their tickets refunded as well.

Hopefully everyone will stay afe.