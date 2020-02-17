8

4

Posted by jennywill

TWICE to continue on with Seoul concert

TWICE will be going forward with their Seoul concert.

The girls are holding their 'TWICE WORLD TOUR TWICELIGHTS in Seoul 'FINALE' on March 7th and 9th at the KSPO DOME. Because of the coronavirus, JYP Entertainment will be taking special care for the safety of fans, staff, and the TWICE members.

All the fans' temperatures will be taken, and in the case of a temperature higher than 36.5 C, there will be a medical examination. If the fan cannot attend the concert, they will be refunded the cost of their ticket. There will be hand sanitizers, and the staff will all be wearing masks. Those who might have physical contact with the fans will also be wearing gloves. Before the audience enters on the 7th and 8th, the entire arena will be disinfected. Fans who are afraid of possible health concerns will be able to get their tickets refunded as well.

Hopefully everyone will stay afe.

DisplayName9753,512 pts
24 minutes ago

It's good news. Sometimes it's difficult to cancel the show without serious financial damages. Many fans come from other countries and have hotels and flights booked so the damages will affect not only JYP and Twice but also many other people. I think BH is gonna do something similar because I can't imagine canceling three concerts with about 60k attendees each - thousands of them from abroad.

jokbal_is_yum2,787 pts
9 minutes ago

They're taking all the right precautions - I just hope all the ladies are in good health and will get through both shows with no adverse outcome.

