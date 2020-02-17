Nam Tae Hyun thanks public for kindness after Instagram Live about depression gains him 110,000 new followers

Nam Tae Hyun is thanking his fans for their support days after he opened up about his depression struggles.



The idol took to his personal Instagram account on February 16 KST to write, "All week, I have been annoyed and nothing but swear words have been able to come out of me, yet I was able to gain 110,000 more followers. Is it because of [my dog] Little? Thank you."

In the accompanying image, Nam Tae Hyun is smiling brightly and sitting in a packed salon while a hairdresser tends to his hair.

Previously, on February 12, the idol appeared in an Instagram Live video, where he cried on camera as he apologized to fans for worrying them and expressed his frustrations in both his personal and professional life. Less than a day later, his agency admitted that while he is having struggles with his creative process as an artist at the moment, his Instagram Live was a "strong reaction" while interacting with fans.



In response to his more upbeat Instagram post, followers left a number of supportive comments, including, "It's nice to see you smile," "Ah, you're cute. This is because of your live video, right?," and "This is the heart of the fans who wish you happiness and good health. I hope you gain the warmth of these good people and become strong."







Check out Nam Tae Hyun's Instagram post below!