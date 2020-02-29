Super Junior's Eunhyuk donates 100 million KRW for coronavirus relief efforts

Super Junior's Eunhyuk has donated 100 million KRW(about $83,311 USD) for coronavirus relief efforts.



On February 28, Eunhyuk donated 100 million KRW to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. He relayed the message, "I hope this could help anyone who is suffering due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus and support the medical staff devoted to containing the outbreak."

The organization shared the fund will be used to provide support to the medical staff, such as purchasing hand sanitizers and masks to curb the spread of the virus.

