Stock of company in charge of the BTS drama rapidly rising amid BTS comeback teasers

Chorokbaem Media is suddenly seeing an increase in stock prices.

The company is the one that Big Hit Entertainment contracted with to film the BTS drama around their universe. The drama is set to be released sometime either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, and with BTS coming back with 'Map of the Soul: 7' in just a few days, experts are guessing that the reason behind the company's sharp rise in stock prices is because of BTS' comeback.

