3

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Stock of company in charge of the BTS drama rapidly rising amid BTS comeback teasers

AKP STAFF

Chorokbaem Media is suddenly seeing an increase in stock prices.

The company is the one that Big Hit Entertainment contracted with to film the BTS drama around their universe. The drama is set to be released sometime either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, and with BTS coming back with 'Map of the Soul: 7' in just a few days, experts are guessing that the reason behind the company's sharp rise in stock prices is because of BTS' comeback.

Are you excited for BTS and their drama?

  1. BTS
0 919 Share 60% Upvoted
fromis_9
'Idol School' staff possibly getting arrested
4 hours ago   18   25,352
CL
CL says she has a quiet personality
3 hours ago   5   3,404
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha coming back soon
5 hours ago   11   5,782
Ladies
Ladies' Code leaves Polaris Entertainment
6 hours ago   22   18,373
Ladies
Ladies' Code leaves Polaris Entertainment
6 hours ago   22   18,373
fromis_9
'Idol School' staff possibly getting arrested
4 hours ago   18   25,352
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha coming back soon
5 hours ago   11   5,782

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND