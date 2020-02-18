Sam Hammington tears up while talking about his wife and children, says he almost moved back to Australia

Sam Hammington shed tears as he talked about his wife and children on the February 18th broadcast of 'Video Star'.



The Australian variety star won the Rookie of the Year Award at the MBC Variety Awards in 2013 and the Grand Prize Award in 2018. When the hosts joked about how he probably bought his children gifts afterward, he replied: "William's always curious what gifts I buy him. Any time there's a delivery package he thinks it's his."



He continued, stating: "After I got the award, my wife texted me. It was short, but it read 'you worked hard'. She's seen the entire process. When things weren't working out, I was thinking of moving back to Australia and couldn't even imagine winning an award. I'm honored. I can't help but cry."



