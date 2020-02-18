9

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sam Hammington tears up while talking about his wife and children, says he almost moved back to Australia

AKP STAFF

Sam Hammington shed tears as he talked about his wife and children on the February 18th broadcast of 'Video Star'. 

The Australian variety star won the Rookie of the Year Award at the MBC Variety Awards in 2013 and the Grand Prize Award in 2018. When the hosts joked about how he probably bought his children gifts afterward, he replied: "William's always curious what gifts I buy him. Any time there's a delivery package he thinks it's his." 

He continued, stating: "After I got the award, my wife texted me. It was short, but it read 'you worked hard'. She's seen the entire process. When things weren't working out, I was thinking of moving back to Australia and couldn't even imagine winning an award. I'm honored. I can't help but cry."

  1. Sam Hammington
0 4,871 Share 53% Upvoted
BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
11 hours ago   13   14,143
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE - Fiesta - all members MPD FanCams
9 hours ago   1   755

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND