Roy Kim's label confirms in an official statement that he has been pardoned of any illegal photo distribution charges

On February 25, Roy Kim's label Stone Music Entertainment released an official press statement to clarify the police's conclusion in the singer's illegal photo distribution case.

The statement read,





"Our artist Roy Kim, who was questioned for charges of spreading an illegal sexual photo last year in April, has ultimately received a pardon for his criminal charges from the police. First, we would like to sincerely apologize to those who were disappointed by the disconcerting news reports, as well as to fans who have been waiting for the full investigation results for a long time.



After participating diligently in the police investigations, it was revealed that Roy Kim shared a screen shot of one 'illegal' image which he copied from a portal site search, via a 'KakaoTalk' chat room. Roy Kim was not aware of the fact that regardless of what his intentions were, the act of sharing sexual photos such as the image he used can be considered illegal distribution of explicit content by the law; as a result, Roy Kim is deeply reflecting on his poor choice of actions.



However, we have also learned that the chat room which Roy Kim was a part of was a room dealing with a completely different topic than the controversial chat room in the news, and we would like to confirm this fact with certainty.



From here on, Roy Kim will do his best to show the public a righteous side with humility. Once again, we apologize."

Previously, one news broadcast aired a series of insider details regarding Roy Kim's investigation, which was supposedly due to his participation in a 'KakaoTalk' chat room about the sport of fishing. In this chat room, Roy Kim shared an image in order to clarify that an explicit photo of a celebrity which was going viral at the time was an "edited" photo.