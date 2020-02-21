Red Velvet's Seulgi says that Beyonce is her dream collaboration partner

Red Velvet's Seulgi is part of the BeyHive and she's not afraid to show it!

On February 20, Sports Today uploaded their interview with Red Velvet on their YouTube channel. When asked who Seulgi would want to feature on a song with, she immediately blurted out "Beyonce!", and made fans laugh at her adorable nature when she referred to Beyonce as "sunbaenim", a term used to refer to one's seniors in a field or at school.

Seulgi's adorable fangirling also made all the other members laugh as well. It seems as though this interview was filmed months ago given that Wendy is also present.

What do you think of a Red Velvet and Beyonce collaboration?