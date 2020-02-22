14

15

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Irene stuns fans with dance routine to Beyonce's 'Naughty Girl'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Irene stunned fans with her dance routine to Beyonce's "Naughty Girl".


On February 22, Irene posted the video below on Instagram, sharing choreography for Beyonce's hit 2003 song "Naughty Girl". Red Velvet fans were surprised to see the girl group member taking on a more sexy routine than what they usually expect.

In related news, the Red Velvet members are voices behind characters for the upcoming animated movie 'Trolls: World Tour', which premieres in theaters on April 17. 

Check out Irene's dance video below! 

View this post on Instagram

💃🏻

A post shared by IRENE (@renebaebae) on

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
2 3,925 Share 48% Upvoted

1

HeyIdgaf154 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Seriously she’s on fire. 😍🔥🔥🔥

Share

0

bartkun3,651 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Jaw-dropping performance! 🤩
But what makes me happy is that even with so many activities Irene is looking very healthy!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND