Red Velvet's Irene stuns fans with dance routine to Beyonce's 'Naughty Girl'

Red Velvet's Irene stunned fans with her dance routine to Beyonce's "Naughty Girl".





On February 22, Irene posted the video below on Instagram, sharing choreography for Beyonce's hit 2003 song "Naughty Girl". Red Velvet fans were surprised to see the girl group member taking on a more sexy routine than what they usually expect.



In related news, the Red Velvet members are voices behind characters for the upcoming animated movie 'Trolls: World Tour', which premieres in theaters on April 17.



Check out Irene's dance video below!



