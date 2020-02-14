Rapper Jessi updates fans on how she's been lately on 'My Friend's Recipe'

Rapper Jessi updated fans on how she's been lately on 'My Friend's Recipe'.



On the February 14th episode of tvN's 'My Friend's Recipe', Hong Jin Young visited Jessi at home, and the trot singer expressed, "We met for the first time through [the project girl group] Unnies. When I ask her to hang out, she's always in the US, so we can't meet."



Hong Jin Young also asked Jessi about attending the 'Grammy Awards', and the rapper responded, "I went to the 'Grammy Awards' after party. I came from overseas yesterday. I'm receiving a lot of love overseas." She continued, "As K-pop spread widely, I think I'm getting a lot of love. I'm so happy that I'm able to do what I wanted. I've worked hard doing music for 14 years. I feel like I'm finally getting my rewards now."



In other news, Jessi received her silver button for her YouTube channel late last year.



