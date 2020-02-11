Honey Lee apologizes after netizens criticize her now deleted Oscars post

Actress Honey Lee deleted her photos from the 'Parasite' Oscars party due to an onslaught of netizen criticism.

On February 11th, Honey Lee posted an apology on Instagram that reads as follows: "I just wanted to show my congratulations to my seniors and colleagues. I'm sorry to those who felt uncomfortable looking at my photos. I wanted to share my personal feelings with the public. I send my blessings to all those who are writing the history of Korean cinema and hope that they receive congratulations and honor. Have a good day!"



The actress posted pictures with director Bong Joon Ho and the cast on February 10th with the caption: "People might think that I won this award. So I am very happy. I'm done sleeping for tonight!" Netizens were quick to criticize her post, stating that she was stealing the attention and taking undeserved credit for the movie's accomplishments.



