Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

IU is chic and fashionable in new commercial for eyewear brand Vedi Vero's 2020 collection

AKP STAFF

IU is the star of a new commercial for Korean eyewear brand Vedi Vero!

On February 16 KST, the company released a commercial for their 'Be My Color' campaign, starring their brand muse IU and a number of stylish eyewear looks. In the commercial, a quirky bossa nova style song plays as the idol moves her way through a number of stunning, colorful settings, playing off the 'color' theme of the campaign.

Meanwhile, previous muses for the brand include Sulli, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Jong Suk, and Oh Yeon Seo.

Check out the Vedi Vero 'Be My Color' commercial above!

