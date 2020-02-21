'Music Bank' responds to leak of IZ*ONE's rehearsal footage & alleged malicious comment

'Music Bank' responded a leak of IZ*ONE's rehearsal footage for the music show.



On February 21, footage of IZ*ONE practicing their recent title song "Fiesta" spread on social media. The original poster shared the video along with the message, "IZ*ONE who's having their comeback and final stage today," which indicates that the poster is expecting IZ*ONE to stop their promotions. This upset a lot of the project girl group's fans, who expressed the original poster's message was meant to be malicious.



The fans asked for an apology from the poster on the official 'Music Bank' website, and producer Kwon Yong Taek released an official response. The producer stated, "We're currently looking into the location and details of the person who made the post. We plan to take action after we look into it."



In other news, IZ*ONE made their official comeback on tonight's 'Music Bank'. Some netizens are protesting the group promoting on music shows, even starting a formal petition on KBS's official viewer rights and requests center, due to the 'Produce 48' vote-rigging controversy.