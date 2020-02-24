7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOOΠΔ wrap up recording for their first 'Weekly Idol' appearance with special MCs Oh My Girl's Hyojung & Seunghee

According to media outlet reports on February 25, rookie girl group LOOΠΔ recently wrapped up a recording for their first ever appearance as a full group on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol'!

During this recording, Oh My Girl members Hyojung and Seunghee joined resident MC Kwanghee as special MCs. While LOOΠΔ member HeeJin has appeared on 'Weekly Idol' alongside other girl group members before, this marks the girl group's first full appearance on the program.

Look out for 'Weekly Idol' with guests LOOΠΔ, airing this March 4 at 5 PM KST!

