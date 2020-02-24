Comedian Kim Kyung Jin & runway model Jeon Soo Min to tie the knot this summer

On February 25, a representative from model Jeon Soo Min's label confirmed to various media outlets, "Jeon Soo Min will be tying the knot with comedian Kim Kyung Jin this June 27."

The representative also shared, "The two stars previously met after being introduced to each other by an acquaintance, and went from friends to lovers, afterward promising marriage."





Runway model Jeon Soo Min debuted in Seoul in 2008 by walking the 'Jane Song' collection, before moving on to participate in shows during 'New York Fashion Week', 'London Fashion Week', 'Milan Fashion Week', and more. Comedian Kim Kyung Jin debuted as a comedian in 2007, and currently promotes as a YouTuber via his personal channel 'Kim Kyung Jin TV'.

Congratulations to the couple on their upcoming marriage!

