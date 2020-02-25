JYP Entertainment addresses DAY6 fans constantly leaving gifts at dorm

JYP Entertainment released a statement on DAY6 fans constantly leaving gifts at the band's dorm.



On February 25, the label officially addressed the issue on DAY6's official fan cafe, stating, "Recently, there have been gifts constantly left at the DAY6 members' dorm, and the artists' privacy is not being respected. Acts that harm the rights of artists, such as visiting the vicinity of the JYP building, practice room, work room, dorms, etc., during their private schedule violate the previously announced blacklist guidelines. However, in the case that these acts continue, a permanent disadvantage for future events may be given."



JYPE continue that the agency would be doing their best to protect the DAY6 members' safety, and they'll be taking legal action if their privacy and personal rights are violated.



Stay tuned for updates on DAY6.

