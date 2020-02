YG Entertainment and 'Jazwares' have revealed individual sneak previews of members Rosé Jisoo, & Jennie's collectible figurines, following Lisa's individual preview earlier!

Set to hit store shelves in the United States this summer, BLACKPINK's upcoming exclusive, collectible figurine collection is inspired by the members' glamorous fashion styles from their "Kill This Love" MV.

Will you be collecting BLACKPINK x 'Jazwares's figurines?