BTS, GFriend, & Red Velvet top idol group brand values for February

From January 20 through February 21, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 currently promoting idol groups including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more.

Coming in 1st place in terms of brand value for the month of February is boy group BTS with a total of 18,056,586 points, maintaining their top spot with an overwhelming score once again. Girl group GFriend came in 2nd place, earning a total of 5,811,904 points in light of their recent comeback, followed by Red Velvet in 3rd place with a close 5,632,442 points.



From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, TWICE, MAMAMOO, EXO, and LOONA. Check out the full brand value analysis results below.

