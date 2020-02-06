Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of January 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of January 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Changmo - METEOR
|188,312,055
|2
|Zico - Any Song
|180,132,836
|3
|Red Velvet - Psycho
|155,924,111
|4
|IU - Blueming
|134,366,907
|5
|Noel - Late Night
|117,735,079
|6
|Damoim x Dingo - I'mma Do
|116,110,831
|7
|MAMAMOO - HIP
|108,466,365
|8
|Baek Ye Rin - Square (2017)
|96,420,215
|9
|Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers
|95,760,270
|10
|AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
|94,508,736
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|ATEEZ - TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer
|128,273
|Genie Music
|2
|Jaejoong - Ayo
|107,437
|Kakao M
|3
|Super Junior - TIMELESS
|107,234
|Dreamus
|4
|SF9 - FIRST COLLECTION
|93,433
|Kakao M
|5
|Taeyeon - Purpose
|44,437
|Dreamus
|6
|Sechskies - ALL FOR YOU
|35,891
|YG PLUS
|7
|Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival
|29,991 (Total Sales: 134,720)
|Dreamus
|8
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA
|29,255 (Total Sales: 3,747,575)
|Dreamus
|9
|Stray Kids - Cle _ LEVANTER
|23,492 (Total Sales: 205,792)
|Dreamus
|10
|VERIVERY - FACE ME
|17,409
|Genie Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
