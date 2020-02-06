Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of January 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of January 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Changmo - METEOR 188,312,055 2 Zico - Any Song 180,132,836 3 Red Velvet - Psycho

155,924,111 4 IU - Blueming 134,366,907 5 Noel - Late Night 117,735,079 6 Damoim x Dingo - I'mma Do 116,110,831 7 MAMAMOO - HIP 108,466,365 8 Baek Ye Rin - Square (2017) 96,420,215 9 Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers 95,760,270 10 AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love

94,508,736





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 ATEEZ - TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer 128,273 Genie Music 2 Jaejoong - Ayo 107,437 Kakao M 3 Super Junior - TIMELESS 107,234 Dreamus 4 SF9 - FIRST COLLECTION 93,433 Kakao M 5 Taeyeon - Purpose

44,437 Dreamus 6 Sechskies - ALL FOR YOU 35,891 YG PLUS 7 Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival 29,991 (Total Sales: 134,720) Dreamus 8 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA 29,255 (Total Sales: 3,747,575) Dreamus 9 Stray Kids - Cle _ LEVANTER 23,492 (Total Sales: 205,792) Dreamus 10 VERIVERY - FACE ME 17,409 Genie Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.