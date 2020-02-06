Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of January 2020

7

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of January 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Changmo - METEOR188,312,055
2Zico - Any Song180,132,836
3Red Velvet - Psycho
155,924,111
4IU - Blueming134,366,907
5Noel - Late Night117,735,079
6Damoim x Dingo - I'mma Do116,110,831
7MAMAMOO - HIP108,466,365
8Baek Ye Rin - Square (2017)96,420,215
9Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers95,760,270
10AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
94,508,736


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1ATEEZ - TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer128,273Genie Music
2Jaejoong - Ayo107,437Kakao M
3Super Junior - TIMELESS107,234Dreamus
4SF9 - FIRST COLLECTION93,433Kakao M
5Taeyeon - Purpose
44,437Dreamus
6Sechskies - ALL FOR YOU35,891YG PLUS
7Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival29,991 (Total Sales: 134,720)Dreamus
8BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA29,255 (Total Sales: 3,747,575)Dreamus
9Stray Kids - Cle _ LEVANTER23,492 (Total Sales: 205,792)Dreamus
10VERIVERY - FACE ME17,409Genie Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

1

sanshineminion27 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Yes ATEEZ most albums sold in January !!!! My boys you don’t need a show win to win where it matters !

1

Julian52,247 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Jaejoong out there slaying with 0 promotions 👑

Share

