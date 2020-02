Former SM Entertainment trainee and current Newkidd member Hansol worried fans with his recent Instagram updates.

The idol member posted on his Instagram story two messages that concerned many due to the depressed tone and content of the message.

"It's Frustrating..."

"Thank you everyone, I'm sorry, Sleep well..."

Hansol is a former SM Rookie and appeared on idol rebooting show 'The Unit' and was part of NCT 127 when they promoted their song "Switch".