An adorable video of IU and her three loving fanboys have gained the attention of netizens.

A clip of the solo singer was uploaded to Twitter on February 8th that showed her singing her trademark hit song "Good Day" at a wedding. Netizens were quick to notice three very eager fans dancing and cheering in the back. These fans were none other than Crush, Zico, and Penomeco!

