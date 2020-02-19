4

Posted by germainej

Sungjae reveals track list for 'Yook O'Clock' special album

Sungjae has revealed the track list for his upcoming special album 'Yook O'Clock'.

The teaser image below reveals the title song "That Night's Wind", "HMHN" featuring Ilhoon, "Hypnotized" featuring Peniel, "W.A.U", "Chicken", "Mainland", and "In Winter". As previously reported, Sungjae is releasing a special album after his '3X2=6' project series. Fans can expect concept images from February 20-22, music video teasers on February 27-28, and the 'Yook O'Clock' album on March 3 KST.

Stay tuned for more teasers for Sungjae's 'Yook O'Clock'!

