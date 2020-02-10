BlazeTV reporter makes racist comments about 'Parasite' wins, infuriates everyone

'BlazeTV's Jon Miller has bought the ire of, well, basically everyone.

Well-known for his less-than-tasteful remarks both on Twitter and on his show, Jon Miller had this to say about 'Parasite' winning Best Screenplay at the '92nd Academy Awards'.

A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917.



Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.”



Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean.



These people are the destruction of America. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917.



Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.”



Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean.



These people are the destruction of America. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

The tweet sparked rage over both USA and in Korea, and he was quick to clarify that he did not mean 'these people' were Koreans, but rather "those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare". John Legend, among many others, fired back,

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020



Later, when 'Parasite' also took home Best Picture, Jon Miller tweeted:



LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

To which fans have decided to take a different, amazing approach: spamming his replies with K-pop fancams. What do you think about his actions?