BlazeTV reporter makes racist comments about 'Parasite' wins, infuriates everyone

'BlazeTV's Jon Miller has bought the ire of, well, basically everyone.
Well-known for his less-than-tasteful remarks both on Twitter and on his show, Jon Miller had this to say about 'Parasite' winning Best Screenplay at the '92nd Academy Awards'.
The tweet sparked rage over both USA and in Korea, and he was quick to clarify that he did not mean 'these people' were Koreans, but rather "those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare". John Legend, among many others, fired back,
Later, when 'Parasite' also took home Best Picture, Jon Miller tweeted:
To which fans have decided to take a different, amazing approach: spamming his replies with K-pop fancams. What do you think about his actions?
