Actor Lee Shin Young gets casual in vivid preview images of upcoming pictorial for 'Arena'

Lee Shin Young has posed for a colorful photoshoot with 'Arena'.

For the March issue of 'Arena HOMME+', the character 'Gwang Bum' from the recent drama 'Crash Landing On You' left behind his military uniform and donned a colorful series of fashionable outfits. Looking more relaxed than ever, the actor showed off his playful charm as a different side to his persona.

In the upcoming interview, Lee Shin Young will talk about his take on the drama, his mindset as an actor, and about his new KBS drama 'Contract Friendship' with co-star Kim So Hye. Check out some more preview images below!