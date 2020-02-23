Jisoo thanks fans at the conclusion of BLACKPINK's tour

BLACKPINK's Jisoo thanked fans at the conclusion of the tour.

On February 23, Jisoo took to Instagram where she posted an adorable black-and-white photo of herself, along with a message for her fans.

"A lot of regrettable moments come to my mind after wrapping up the tour. But it was really great to see our Blinks up close and please enjoy your time with BLACKPINK as we return with an even better side. Thank you and love you, Blinks. And big love to our BLACKPINK members and our team staffs who have completed the tour without injuries."



Congratulations to Jisoo and BLACKPINK members for successfully wrapping up the tour!