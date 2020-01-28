2

tvN's escape room variety 'Great Escape' confirmed to return this spring with season 3 + same cast

According to reports on January 28, tvN's escape room variety series 'Great Escape' is returning with season 3, this spring!

One CJ ENM representative told media outlets, "'Great Escape' will be returning with season 3. The series will premiere on March 1. There will be no changes to the cast, and the same members will work together for season 3." 

The main cast of tvN's 'Great Escape' includes Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Min, Yoo Byung Jae, Kim Dong Hyun, Super Junior's Shindong, and Block B's P.O. Meanwhile, both seasons 1 and 2 of 'Great Escape' garnered viewers' attention for its large-scale escape challenges each episode, expanding the idea of the 'escape room' game to entire buildings and full outdoor sets. 

