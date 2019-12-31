Legendary MC Song Hae (92) hospitalized with pneumonia

The legendary MC Song Hae (92) was hospitalized for pneumonia.

On December 31, it was reported that Song Hae was being treated at a hospital in Seoul for pneumonia. It was reported that Songhae will need to be hospitalized and receive treatment for around a month.

Originally, Song Hae was planning to record KBS 'National Singing Contest' on January 12, 2020. The program staff is looking for alternative MCs.

Born in 1927, Song Hae has been the MC of 'National Singing Contest' since 1980. 2020 would be his 40th anniversary on the program.