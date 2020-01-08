Temporary tattoos that BTS Jungkook put on his hand are being sold in Japan

It seems like BTS's Jungkook has started a major fashion trend.

Back in September, Jungkook was spotted sporting a new temporary tattoo on his hand. The tattoo spells out 'ARMY' and many fans wanted to get a similar tattoo. Well, those fans are now in luck!

A Twitter user discovered that a store in Japan was selling temporary tattoos of Jungkook's tattoo.

IM SCREAMING THEY REALLY HAVE TEMPORARY TATTOOS OF JUNGKOOK’S TATTOOS FKDKSKFKKF pic.twitter.com/wg9G92kfY3 — Ally ⁷ (@kookie_squishh) January 2, 2020

The tweet received more than 65,000 likes since it was posted on January 1. No word on the name of this shop but the Twitter user stated that it was in Koreatown in Japan. Later, when responding to a question if the shop is in Shin Okubo, the Twitter user replied, "I would guess so. :)"

I would guess so:) — ❤︎ѕυgαя ¢σσкιєѕ❤︎ (@ARMY_Hobi) January 3, 2020

Would you buy this?