13

18

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Temporary tattoos that BTS Jungkook put on his hand are being sold in Japan

AKP STAFF

It seems like BTS's Jungkook has started a major fashion trend.

Back in September, Jungkook was spotted sporting a new temporary tattoo on his hand. The tattoo spells out 'ARMY' and many fans wanted to get a similar tattoo. Well, those fans are now in luck!

A Twitter user discovered that a store in Japan was selling temporary tattoos of Jungkook's tattoo.

The tweet received more than 65,000 likes since it was posted on January 1. No word on the name of this shop but the Twitter user stated that it was in Koreatown in Japan. Later, when responding to a question if the shop is in Shin Okubo, the Twitter user replied, "I would guess so. :)"

Would you buy this? 

  1. Jungkook
11 4,028 Share 42% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise5,434 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I already have seven tattoos and every time I see Jungkook's it makes me want more. 😧 I wish I was brave enough to get hands tattoos man.

Share

0

charlkim22 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I'll buy it when I go to Japan

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE reportedly to resume their activities
3 days ago   78   54,741

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND