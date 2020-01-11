Yoo Jae Suk donates $173K income from 'Yooplash' to children's music fund

Yoo Jae Suk has donated 200 million Won ($172,567.02 USD) from his Yooplash project to a children's music fund.



As viewers of MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' know, Yoo Jae Suk learned to play the drums for the show and released tracks under the project name Yooplash. On the January 11th episode of the show, he attended the Child and Adolescent Music Support Ceremony and donated 200 million Won from the project that will go towards funding children's instruments and music classes.



Check out Yooplash's tracks below if you missed them.





