Suzy shows off her lithe figure on social media

Actress and singer Suzy showed off her lithe and long figure through an Instagram update on January 16th.

Suzy is seen wearing a leather jacket and a long, chic skirt as she smiles for the camera. Netizens noted her beautiful smile as well as her lengthy model like figure as she posed with a Guess balloon.











Suzy made trending news as netizens grew awed over her beauty, stating:





"She's so pretty."

"This is the lovely of all lovelies."

"It's not fair to be this pretty."

What do you think?