12

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Suzy shows off her lithe figure on social media

AKP STAFF

Actress and singer Suzy showed off her lithe and long figure through an Instagram update on January 16th. 

Suzy is seen wearing a leather jacket and a long, chic skirt as she smiles for the camera. Netizens noted her beautiful smile as well as her lengthy model like figure as she posed with a Guess balloon. 




Suzy made trending news as netizens grew awed over her beauty, stating: 


"She's so pretty."

"This is the lovely of all lovelies."

"It's not fair to be this pretty."

What do you think? 

  1. Suzy
0 3,898 Share 67% Upvoted
BTS, V
BTS V confirms that he is working on New Music
30 minutes ago   2   1,207
VERIVERY
[MV and Album Review] VERIVERY – 'Face Me'
44 minutes ago   0   204

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND