iKON's Donghyuk is trending worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday.

The popular idol made the number trending hashtag worldwide as fans celebrated his birthday using the hashtag #SunshineDonghyukDay.

Fans have been congratulating Donghyuk, saying:

YAAAAAASSSSS IT'S DONGHYUK DAY MY FAVORITE BOY IS GROWING UPPPPP#SunshineDonghyukDay pic.twitter.com/VZCVVi3ZQK — donghyuk loops (@donghyuklps) January 2, 2020

happy birthday to chanwoo's cutest friend ♡#SunshineDonghyukDay pic.twitter.com/7GhMeZ1vaC — chanwoo loops ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ (@jcwloops) January 2, 2020

Happy Birthday to Donghyuk!