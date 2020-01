Son Dam Bi revealed how she maintains her perfect skin on the January 10th broadcast of 'I Live Alone'.





The singer turned actress stated that there is a staple item she eats to maintain her skin. She then showed off a special smoothie made of Deodeok root, probiotics, honey, and milk.





She stated: "It's a year since I've been drinking this. It's so good. My skin tone gets brighter because of it."

What do you think of Dam Bi's recipe?