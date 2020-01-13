82

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

SM Entertainment releases official statement on Chen's marriage

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding EXO's Chen's marriage.


Below is their official statement. 

"Hello, this is SM Entertainment. 

EXO's Chen has met a precious person in his life to tie the knot with.


The bride to be is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held in private with families only.


We ask for your generous understanding to respect the decisions of both families to keep everything related to the marriage in private.


Chen will work hard as our artist in the future, as usual.


We ask you to send many blessings and congratulations to Chen.


Thank you." 

Congratulations to Chen!

Gotbangtann7165 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Extremely happy for him. Huge congrats to jongdae and his fiancé❤️

jjajangmyeon23973 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

The moment i read "EXO's Chen has met a precious person in his life to tie the knot with." hit my heart, can't stop smiling reading that.

Share

