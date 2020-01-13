54

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SM Entertainment denies reports EXO's Chen & fiancee already held wedding

SM Entertainment has denied reports EXO's Chen and his fiancee have already held their wedding.

On January 13, reports stated Chen had already held a wedding ceremony with his wife-to-be, who's allegedly 7 months pregnant. However, SM Entertainment has now denied the rumors.

The label clarified, "The reports that Chen held a wedding at a Catholic church on the 13th are untrue. The wedding ceremony and everything related to the wedding will be done privately. The schedule will not be revealed."
  
As previously reported, Chen wrote a letter to fans announcing his upcoming marriage.

pink-aca395 pts 1 hour ago 6
1 hour ago

Now I'm worried that the media or the "fans" will keep digging about the details of their wedding, who is his soon to be wife and all. Please respect their decision and privacy. Just let them be happy and worry free.

nanako_daniel319 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

Idk why some people love to spread faKe news

