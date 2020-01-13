SM Entertainment denies reports EXO's Chen & fiancee already held wedding

SM Entertainment has denied reports EXO's Chen and his fiancee have already held their wedding.



On January 13, reports stated Chen had already held a wedding ceremony with his wife-to-be, who's allegedly 7 months pregnant. However, SM Entertainment has now denied the rumors.



The label clarified, "The reports that Chen held a wedding at a Catholic church on the 13th are untrue. The wedding ceremony and everything related to the wedding will be done privately. The schedule will not be revealed."



As previously reported, Chen wrote a letter to fans announcing his upcoming marriage.