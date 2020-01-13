Behind the scenes cuts of Suzy's latest photoshoot becomes a hot topic

Suzy's latest photoshoot has netizens fawning over her doll-like beauty.

The idol turned actress's label Management Soop uploaded a series of behind the scenes cuts from her latest photoshoot with the caption: "I heard that there is a newly coined word, a combination of purity+lovely! Which is #Suzy 💋💖From the morning to the evening, Suzy did Suzy 🤭".

The pictures show Suzy focusing intently on posing for the cameras and living up her doll-like beauty and innocence. Netizens have been commenting on her visuals, saying:





"Wow... how is she that pretty?"

"I'm tired of complimenting her. She looks good in whatever she wears."

"She's good at acting and pretty which makes me like her even more."

Suzy is currently starring in the movie 'Baekdoosan'.



