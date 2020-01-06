Shindong shows off his new looks after losing 20kg (~44 pounds)

Super Junior's Shindong is achieving his weight loss goals as fans cheer him on!

The popular star recently made an Instagram update on January 6th with the caption: "#I ate well #Thank you #competition #MC #eSports"

Shindong recently revealed that he lost a total of 20 kilograms (~44 pounds) and showed off his new jawline and visuals as he took a break to eat some delicious food. The star is currently an MC for the '2020 New Year's Idol Star Championships" that will broadcast on January 25th.

What do you think of Shindong's new look?