Director Bong Joon Ho lands the cover of U.S. magazine 'Vanity Fair' for its 'Oscars Edition'!

Director Bong Joon Ho has landed the cover of U.S. magazine 'Vanity Fair', for its special 'Oscars Edition'!

On January 27, 'Vanity Fair' shared a brief preview of the hit director's extremely flashy(?) cover pictorial, writing, "With the smashing success of best picture nominee 'Parasite', director Bong Joon Ho’s cultlike following has transformed into global appeal (subtitles be damned). It could finally propel him to the stage on #Oscar night—if his anxiety doesn’t get in the way."

While his cover photo oozes that signature "Hollywod vibe", director Bong Joon Ho revealed during his 'Vanity Fair' interview that "The jacket was too small." It turns out, the back of the jacket even ripped in the middle of Bong Joon Ho's photoshoot! Nonetheless, the director had a great time working with 'Vanity Fair', the photographer, and more.



Meanwhile, Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' has been nominated for 6 different categories at the upcoming 'Academy Awards' taking place this February 9 at 8 PM EST.