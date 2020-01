Fans are celebrating TXT's first debut anniversary!

The rookie boy group has made quite an impression in their first years as idols and fans are now showing their gratitude using the hashtag #OneYearWithTXT. The hashtag is now trending worldwide as well.

Fans have been using this time to celebrate the boys' achievements, saying:

Can't believe it's been one year! Our healing idol, keep going, be you and stay confident babies! ❤🔥#OneYearWithTXT#TXT와_함께한_일년_함께할_내일 pic.twitter.com/Kh97q2AQLx — PJ🍕 (@UnbotheredTH) January 23, 2020

to our boys who have worked so hard, happy one year! you’ve achieved so much in such a small amount of time and will achieve so much more in the upcoming years, with MOA right beside you ❤️#TXT와_함께한_일년_함께할_내일#OneYearWithTXT @TXT_members



pic.twitter.com/zJod2f6mIO — nana ✶ (@bffsoobin) January 23, 2020

Congratulations to TXT!