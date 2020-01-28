Netizens react supportively to Heechul's thoughts on his public relationship

Netizens are showing their support for Heechul after he revealed his thoughts on his public relationship with TWICE's Momo.

The star recently appeared on 'Fashionista Taengoo' where he was seen having a lengthy conversation with Taeyeon about life and dating. He revealed that he felt guilty after his dating news went public and delayed his solo album because of it. The star made trending headlines with his honest and vulnerable statement, and netizens have been commenting support stating:

"He's getting older and has a career in variety. I hope their relationship is happy and long."

"The TWICE fandom is the problem, not you."

"What kind of fans would say anything against this?"

