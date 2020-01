Ailee recently received criticism after posting a photo taken with Chris Brown at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The photo upset some of her followers and other internet users due to Chris Brown's past history of violence against women. After Ailee backtracked and edited the caption, saying she had no idea of Chris Brown's violent history, Chris Brown commented "CORNBALL" on the post.

The drama even made it onto The Shade Room.

What do you think of all this drama?