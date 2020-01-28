Kim Gu Ra reveals that he bought a house and car for his son

Entertainer Kim Gu Ra has revealed the great lengths he is willing to go to support his son.

The veteran MC and his son MC Gree appeared in a video posted on January 23rd to their joint Youtube channel. In the video, Kim Gu Ra stated that he was lucky to be able to support his son by buying him a house and car so that he could live an independent life. Unfortunately, MC Gree managed to wreck his brand new car but Kim Gu Ra stated that he "didn't nag him even once." Kim Gu Ra also stated that he gave MC Gree a credit card to use since he wasn't financially stable yet.

