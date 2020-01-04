Kim Won Hee reveals why she chose Shin Dong Yup over Yoo Jae Suk as better co-host

Kim Won Hee revealed why she chose Shin Dong Yup over 'Nation's MC' Yoo Jae Suk as a better co-host.



On the January 4th episode of 'Amazing Saturday', Shin Dong Yup's 17-year friend Kim Won Hee featured as a guest. When asked what they called each other, Kim Won Hee answered, "I just call him 'Dong Yup.' We haven't talked much after working together. We don't personally contact each other." Shin Dong Yup explained, "Kim Won Hee doesn't drink at all," and she responded, "Oh, so that's why you don't contact me."



When Boom asked Kim Won Hee why she chose Shin Dong Yup as a better co-host over Yoo Jae Suk, she expressed, "It's not that I don't work well with Yoo Jae Suk. It's that I worked better with and was more comfortable with Shin Dong Yup."



Kim Won Hee also rated Shin Dong Yup's broadcast score as 99 out of 100.



Who would you want as your co-host?