Jay Park shows support for Changmo in the midst of sajaegi allegations on social media

Jay Park showed support for Changmo in the midst of sajaegi (chart manipulation) allegations.

Changmo's track "Meteor" is performing well on the music charts and recently placed 1st on the Instiz weekly music chart. Some netizens on social media have been accusing him of sajaegi.

On January 7, Changmo expressed his feelings on the sajaegi accusations against him on social media, writing, "I thought I would be congratulated if I'm #1, but I'm being misunderstood. So many fans are telling me not to worry and cheering me on, so I'm thankful. However, it's true that despite fans telling me not to worry, I don't feel good about it. Do you get what I'm saying? I became 1st place respectfully, but if I'm going to be misunderstood, I want to drop down. Don't listen to 'Meteor'," referring to his chart-topping song.



Jay Park responded to Changmo's heartfelt post, writing in the comments, "When you at the top, they want to tear you down. What people say is not on you, but it's on you how you respond after seeing what they say. If you play at their level, you'll become the same kind of person. What kind of person you become and your legacy will depend on how you overcome it..."



